Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.55% of Energy Recovery worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Energy Recovery by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ERII shares. Evercore ISI lowered Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Energy Recovery from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $441.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 3.00. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $128,768.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,110,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,612,177 shares of company stock worth $12,148,283 in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.