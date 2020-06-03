Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,063 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 83.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $55,458.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,120 shares in the company, valued at $993,314.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,991. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RGR opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.33.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

RGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

