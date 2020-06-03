Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.78 Million Holdings in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866,599 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 63,074 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Archrock were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Archrock by 12,751.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Archrock by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $21,232,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AROC opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $971.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 2.85. Archrock Inc has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. Archrock had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AROC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 42,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $149,773.35. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,860.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Ingersoll purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,583 shares in the company, valued at $888,523.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 172,426 shares of company stock valued at $612,489 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

