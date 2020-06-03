Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $110.00 at Cowen

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $100.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.82. The company has a market cap of $153.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Nike by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,914,000 after purchasing an additional 265,047 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

