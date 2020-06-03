Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 870,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,798,000 after purchasing an additional 81,329 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 196,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $25,826.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at $121,236.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Erickson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,750 shares of company stock valued at $165,217. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOH opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.50.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

