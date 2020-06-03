Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after buying an additional 73,812 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 799.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 231,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 205,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,905,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,667,000 after buying an additional 134,804 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.6555 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

