Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Evolent Health worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.52.

EVH opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Evolent Health Inc has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $752.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

