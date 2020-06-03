Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.73 Million Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.37% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,852 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $580.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.