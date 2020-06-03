Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target lifted by analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WSM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $86.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.56. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy bought 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,366.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,177 shares of company stock worth $1,909,694. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

