Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $23.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $145.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 60,879 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,894 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 869.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 374,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 335,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

