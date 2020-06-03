Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $23.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.
Shares of NERV stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $145.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 60,879 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,894 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 869.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 374,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 335,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.
Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.