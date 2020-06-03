Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,472.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,232.50 billion, a PE ratio of 118.06, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,379.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,010.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. China International Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

