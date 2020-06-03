Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Daktronics worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Daktronics by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 149,418 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 599,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 251,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach purchased 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $40,564.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 364,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,024.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,272.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 19,718 shares of company stock valued at $97,188. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAKT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.38 million, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.69. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

