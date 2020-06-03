Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 84,275 Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,275 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth $5,167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rimini Street by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 85,718 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rimini Street by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 163,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 9,705 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $40,566.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,746.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO David W. Rowe sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $37,354.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,684 shares of company stock worth $496,975 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. Rimini Street Inc has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $317.75 million, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.