Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,510 Shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Iradimed worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iradimed by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Iradimed by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Iradimed in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iradimed by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. Iradimed Corp has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $274.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 12.40.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Iradimed had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Iradimed from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In other Iradimed news, VP Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,592 shares of company stock valued at $392,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

