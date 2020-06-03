Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stake Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,793 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Fortress Biotech worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 406,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $246.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.15.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

