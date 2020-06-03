Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading Up 4.1%

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) shot up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.88, 4,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 329,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

TLSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Comerica Incorporated
Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Comerica Incorporated
Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Daktronics, Inc.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Daktronics, Inc.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 84,275 Shares of Rimini Street Inc
Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 84,275 Shares of Rimini Street Inc
Tennant Stock Position Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC
Tennant Stock Position Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC
Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,510 Shares of Iradimed Corp
Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,510 Shares of Iradimed Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report