Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) shot up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.88, 4,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 329,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

TLSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.