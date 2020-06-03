Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 16,692 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 165.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,758 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTLF. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $138.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

