TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Down 2.4%

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.21, 33,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,265,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

TGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.44.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,230.27% and a negative return on equity of 2,937.74%. On average, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 37.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

