Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) were up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.93, approximately 71,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,799,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 42,274 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.