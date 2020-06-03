Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Up 1.2%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) was up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.27 and last traded at $39.40, approximately 206,923 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 882,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $791.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

