Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $805,000 Stock Position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,160 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of First Financial Northwest worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 29.7% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

FFNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.50. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, Director Richard M. Riccobono bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,916 shares in the company, valued at $146,745.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph C. Sabin bought 4,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at $37,721.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $151,725 in the last 90 days. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Northwest Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.