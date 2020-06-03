Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) shares rose 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.25, approximately 58,560 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,783,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

