Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading 9% Higher

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares were up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $19.95, approximately 24,661 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 373,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $299.73 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.87.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.64 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lovesac Co will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,635,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,255 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Lovesac by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,148,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 223,705 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lovesac by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,736 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 753,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 100,006 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 701,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 283,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

