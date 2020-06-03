Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Trading 6.8% Higher

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.47, 56,382 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,143,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Silva acquired 11,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $99,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 34,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realogy during the fourth quarter worth about $15,439,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Realogy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Realogy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Realogy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

