Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Shares Down 6.1%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.08, approximately 3,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 950,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.