Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Shares Down 6.1%

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.08, approximately 3,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 950,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Comerica Incorporated
Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Comerica Incorporated
Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Daktronics, Inc.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Daktronics, Inc.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 84,275 Shares of Rimini Street Inc
Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 84,275 Shares of Rimini Street Inc
Tennant Stock Position Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC
Tennant Stock Position Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC
Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,510 Shares of Iradimed Corp
Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,510 Shares of Iradimed Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report