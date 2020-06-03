Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,190 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Castlight Health worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26,453 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Bondurant acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Castlight Health Inc has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSLT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.15 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Castlight Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

