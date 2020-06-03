Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading Down 2.4%

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) fell 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, 5,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 334,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

About Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

