Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 97,399 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,399 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $9,258,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USFD opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.94. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

