Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Trading Up 5.6%

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) shot up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.89, 706,380 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 186% from the average session volume of 246,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.90 price target (up from $11.10) on shares of Future Healthcare of America in a report on Friday, May 22nd.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.
Future Healthcare of America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUTU)
Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
