Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Trading Up 5.6%

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) shot up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.89, 706,380 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 186% from the average session volume of 246,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.90 price target (up from $11.10) on shares of Future Healthcare of America in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The health services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter.

Future Healthcare of America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

