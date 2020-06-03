Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Trading Up 5.6%

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) shot up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.89, 706,380 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 186% from the average session volume of 246,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.90 price target (up from $11.10) on shares of Future Healthcare of America in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The health services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter.

Future Healthcare of America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Healthcare of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Healthcare of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Comerica Incorporated
Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Comerica Incorporated
Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Daktronics, Inc.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Daktronics, Inc.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 84,275 Shares of Rimini Street Inc
Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 84,275 Shares of Rimini Street Inc
Tennant Stock Position Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC
Tennant Stock Position Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC
Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,510 Shares of Iradimed Corp
Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,510 Shares of Iradimed Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report