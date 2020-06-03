Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,719 Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 33.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tristate Capital were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 26.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 153,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tristate Capital by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 46,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tristate Capital by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $446.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.00.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $27,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $56,026.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,579.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,364 shares of company stock valued at $530,591 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

