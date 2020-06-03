Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Down 0.7%

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 1,902,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 64,217,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHIP. ValuEngine raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.14 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Sunday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

