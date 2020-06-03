TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Down 3.5%

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) was down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19, approximately 323,667 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 606,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of TapImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

The company has a market cap of $100.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that TapImmune Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

