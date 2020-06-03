JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.33 and last traded at $54.62, 6,186,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 18,349,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 36.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,678 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,607,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,371,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 941,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 781,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

