Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.21% of Autohome worth $101,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 768.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. CICC Research downgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, China International Capital upgraded shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.20.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.83. Autohome Inc has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $100.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

