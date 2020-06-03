Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Receiving Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Marcus & Millichap earned a media sentiment score of -2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMI shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Marcus & Millichap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.10. Marcus & Millichap has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $38.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

