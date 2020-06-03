GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Sells $38,880.00 in Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,333.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Andrew Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 2,021 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $19,239.92.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 703 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $9,483.47.

On Friday, May 1st, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $49,760.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 2,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $7,980.00.

GNMK stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company has a market cap of $615.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 310.58% and a negative net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

GNMK has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

