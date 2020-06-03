Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Director Michael Garnreiter Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AAXN stock opened at $97.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.97. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $99.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3,261.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.86.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

