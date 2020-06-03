Nesco Holdings (NASDAQ:NSCO) Director Gerard E. Holthaus Acquires 19,756 Shares

Nesco Holdings (NASDAQ:NSCO) Director Gerard E. Holthaus purchased 19,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $49,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,448 shares in the company, valued at $63,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Nesco stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Nesco Holdings has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40.

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $81.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.25 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Nesco by 85.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nesco by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 22,213 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nesco by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 19,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nesco by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nesco in the first quarter worth $557,000.

A number of research firms have commented on NSCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nesco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

