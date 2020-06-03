Simon N. Pimstone Sells 5,000 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $69,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,022.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XENE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,949,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,552,000 after acquiring an additional 207,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,452.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,192,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

