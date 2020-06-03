Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Insider Dell Faulkingham Sells 6,426 Shares

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $74,413.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.42. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.54 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 76.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 30.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

