BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) Director Brendan Joseph Keating Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) Director Brendan Joseph Keating bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00.

Shares of BOMN stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.02. BOSTON OMAHA Corp has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14.

Get BOSTON OMAHA alerts:

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative net margin of 50.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 6.8% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 691,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 44,259 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in BOSTON OMAHA in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 77.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOMN shares. BidaskClub upgraded BOSTON OMAHA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded BOSTON OMAHA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut BOSTON OMAHA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for BOSTON OMAHA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOSTON OMAHA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.