BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) Director Brendan Joseph Keating Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) Director Brendan Joseph Keating bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00.
Shares of BOMN stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.02. BOSTON OMAHA Corp has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14.
BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative net margin of 50.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOMN shares. BidaskClub upgraded BOSTON OMAHA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded BOSTON OMAHA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut BOSTON OMAHA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.
BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile
Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.
