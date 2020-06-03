Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Laura Miele Sells 785 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $96,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,571.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 188,364 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $341,093,000 after purchasing an additional 953,739 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $26,722,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,982 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

