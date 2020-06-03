Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Cowen

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zynga from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zynga from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.41.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. Zynga has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. Analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 147,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $886,877.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,076.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 270,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $1,672,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,851 shares of company stock worth $3,668,090 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zynga by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,342,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,298,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,270,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after acquiring an additional 151,546 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $2,534,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $809,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

