Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) & Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) and Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Carrier Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Tecogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Tecogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Carrier Global and Tecogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrier Global $18.61 billion 0.99 $2.12 billion N/A N/A Tecogen $33.43 million 0.52 -$4.71 million ($0.07) -10.00

Carrier Global has higher revenue and earnings than Tecogen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Carrier Global and Tecogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrier Global 0 6 4 0 2.40 Tecogen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Carrier Global presently has a consensus target price of $18.71, indicating a potential downside of 12.39%. Tecogen has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 542.86%. Given Tecogen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tecogen is more favorable than Carrier Global.

Profitability

This table compares Carrier Global and Tecogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrier Global N/A N/A N/A Tecogen -7.92% -11.23% -6.61%

Summary

Carrier Global beats Tecogen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name. It also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast. In addition, the company installs, owns, operates, and maintains distributed generation of electricity systems and other complementary systems. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, colleges and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, military installations, and indoor growing facilities. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

