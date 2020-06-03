Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman Sells 4,360 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $91,821.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at $552,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,345.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,870,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,192 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,763,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $21,852,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 824,583 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,058,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,926,000 after acquiring an additional 625,457 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

