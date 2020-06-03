Brokerages Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

