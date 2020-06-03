AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Mikel D. Crews Sells 19,769 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Mikel D. Crews sold 19,769 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,077,805.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,669.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AAON opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.76.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in AAON by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AAON by 11.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

