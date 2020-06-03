Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Heidi C. Chen Sells 1,179 Shares

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $163,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,316.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZTS opened at $141.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.78. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. National Pension Service raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 611,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,232,000 after purchasing an additional 455,657 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zoetis by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,325,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,982,000 after purchasing an additional 708,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

