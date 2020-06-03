E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.22 ($11.89).

E.On stock opened at €9.86 ($11.47) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.59. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

