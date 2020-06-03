E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.22 ($11.89).

E.On stock opened at €9.86 ($11.47) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.59. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

