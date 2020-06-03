ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider James Hollingshead Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $192,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Hollingshead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Thursday, April 2nd, James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

NYSE:RMD opened at $161.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.50. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 62,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 19.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,718,000 after buying an additional 26,135 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.